Sadio Mane is astonished by Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez as he reflects on his time at Liverpool.

As he prepares for his sixth season with the Reds, Sadio Mane admits that the last Premier League campaign was “not his greatest season” and reveals how he was astonished by the returning defensive trio.

The Senegal international was one of a slew of underwhelming performers during Liverpool’s championship defense, which was derailed before the turn of the year.

Mane did, however, play a part in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s resurgence in the second half of the season, as they put together a fantastic run of form to secure European football for the coming season.

With the 2020/21 season being in the books, all eyes are on the 2019/20 campaign, with Liverpool already having played two pre-season friendly in mini-games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart.

Both games finished in a stalemate, with the 29-year-old scoring after poking home Kostas Tsmikas’ ball across the goal.

The Reds will face Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Athletic Bilbao, and Osasuna in upcoming matches, with the last two being played in front of 75% of the Anfield crowd.

Liverpool’s curtain-raiser is set for August 14 at Carrow Road, as they attempt to dust themselves off and reassert themselves as title contenders.

Mane’s goal total was seven goals lower than Liverpool’s Premier League-winning season, but the Reds were immediately brought back to earth.

Despite his usual strong forward statistics, it wasn’t good enough by his standards.

“Well, I believe what I said at the outset – and believe me, when I said it, I meant it. It was not my best season, as I am well aware. It can happen in football, as I’ve always maintained, but I don’t think it will be the same [next]season. Sure, I’m more prepared, intellectually, physically, and in every other way, so I think it’ll be a fantastic season for me,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I believe it will be a different season and another amazing season for Liverpool Football Club,” he says.

Last season, Liverpool’s defensive issue was well-publicized, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all missing significant amounts of time.

