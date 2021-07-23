Sadio Mane discusses the amusing pedalo encounter he had with Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

During their pre-season trip to Austria, Sadio Mane caused Naby Keita a scare on a pedalo.

Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane, and Joel Matip enjoyed the summer sunlight on the water this week in a humorous video clip posted to the Reds’ forward’s Instagram page (which you can view at the top of the page).

The trio, on the other hand, banded together to put Keita’s determination to the test by rocking the pedalo they were riding on more and more.

Keita, plainly concerned about falling in, moves into the center of the boat to avoid tipping over the side and into the sea, as his teammates mock him and fall about in fits of laughter.

“Sometimes we go out, like yesterday [Wednesday] you could see some individuals straining to swim in the water,” Mane remarked, according to Liverpool’s official website.

“I tried to drag Naby into the sea, but he refused!”

“I think all these kinds of things are vital, and you can see how the team is pleased and have joy and happiness together,” the Senegalese international says.

“This is quite significant. We created something special, and it’s clear that LFC is a family.”

Liverpool begin their pre-season training on Friday at 5.15pm against Klopp’s previous club Mainz, after drawing 1-1 against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on Tuesday.