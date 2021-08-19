Sadio Mane declares Liverpool’s entrance as a good summer shift.

As Liverpool prepares to welcome back a packed Anfield, Sadio Mane admits he hasn’t been able to properly celebrate goals without the support of his teammates.

In Saturday’s early Premier League encounter against Burnley, the Reds will play in front of a home capacity crowd for the first time in almost 18 months.

As they try to reclaim the crown they lost to Manchester City last season, Jurgen Klopp’s team will hope to improve on their 3-0 success over promoted Norwich City on the opening weekend.

And Mane is certain that the return of the fans will give Liverpool a boost in a variety of ways, including after they score a goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure, Nat Phillips’ interest, and the current situation of Liverpool’s transfer market

“You definitely need the supporters (to fully celebrate)!” he exclaimed. “You’re going to need those individuals.

“I believe that celebrating with your teammates is insufficient; I believe you should also celebrate with the spectators.

“Scoring goals in front of the crowd, celebrating with them, and seeing how they celebrate is always great. I believe they like it more than you do at times!

“So this provides you with… I’m at a loss for words… it gives you extra motivation and an extra boost to go again for them and for the team.”

“As I’ve always said, football without supporters, I believe, isn’t football,” Mane continued. Obviously, we missed our supporters a lot last year, and I believe this season will be different.

“Especially now that the fans have returned to the stadium, and we have the best fans in the world.

“I can say they were important in our success, so having them back is definitely a plus for us.” I’m looking forward to it.”

Despite not scoring, Mane put up a strong performance at Carrow Road as he attempts to rebound from a difficult previous season in which he only scored 16 goals, his lowest total since his debut season in 2016/17.

The Senegalese was given a long vacation over the summer and believes he will reap the benefits in the coming weeks and months.

“As a player, I believe it is always crucial to have.”

“The summary comes to an end.”