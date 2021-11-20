Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson’s decisions for Liverpool vs Arsenal explain Andy Robertson’s absence.

As Jordan Henderson is forced to settle for a bench spot for Liverpool’s match against Arsenal at Anfield, Kostas Tsimikas fills in for Andy Robertson.

Henderson was pulled from England duties following the 5-0 win over Albania last week, and while he has been permitted to practice separately from his teammates at the AXA Centre, he will not start against Arsenal at Anfield.

Tsimikas is favoured at left-back over Robertson, who has been suffering from hamstring stiffness since coming off in Scotland’s 2-0 win against Denmark on Monday night.

Sadio Mane was another player who had a problem while on international service, but has displayed no signs of the rib injury he sustained when playing for Senegal during the international break.

Jurgen Klopp has chosen Fabinho to play alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara in midfield, while Joel Matip will defend alongside Virgil van Dijk.

With Roberto Firmino still out, Diogo Jota leads the line, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on either side, as Liverpool look to get back on track.

Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane Kelleher, Konate, Henderson, Minamino, Phillips, Gordon, Beck, Morton, Bradley. Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Henderson, Minamino, Phillips, Gordon, Beck, Morton, Bradley.