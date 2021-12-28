Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota were among Liverpool’s worst performers in the dreadful Leicester defeat.

The majority of the population is unemployed, and Leicester’s winner has no chance.

Leicester struggled with distribution, particularly from long distances, and were decent defensively until they were dragged out of place in the build-up to the winner.

After a foul on Iheanacho, he had to play the most of the game on a yellow card, and he went on a series of hallmark forward runs that deserved more credit.

Leicester kept the ball away from the Dutchman until just before the interval, so he was barely engaged. Vardy was dealt with competently.

He got into some terrific advanced positions, but his deliveries were inconsistent and he made the wrong decisions much too often.

After an early foul on Choudhury, he escaped and had little effect, appearing to be walking on eggshells to avoid a booking that would force him to miss the Chelsea game. Subbed.

Playing a lot more offensively than usual, I was able to get into some decent shooting positions, but my accuracy was lacking. The second half became a slog. Subbed.

With one cross aimed for Henderson, he almost caught Schmeichel off guard, but he was otherwise far too peripheral and overconfident in possession. Subbed.

Won a penalty, missed it, headed the rebound against the crossbar, and later witnessed Schmeichel make a fantastic save. It was just one of those nights.

During the early exchanges, he had one shot blocked, but other than providing chances for Mane and going wide with one header, he didn’t appear much after that.

In the first quarter, he saw a lot of the ball, but his touch was too loose, and he was accountable for a terrible miss in the second half.

Unlike last week, I was unable to make any good effect.

Some challenges were made, but the ball was given away far too frequently.

It didn’t have much of an impact.