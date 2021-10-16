Sadio Mane, a Liverpool midfielder, was presented with a unique gift after hitting a Premier League milestone.

To mark his feat of scoring 100 Premier League goals, Sadio Mane has been given a new set of boots.

This incredible milestone was achieved by the Senegalese attacker during Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over Watford this afternoon, as he put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead in the game.

It was a memorable day for the 29-year-old, who became the 30th player in Premier League history to score 100 goals – without scoring a single penalty – and the third African player to do so.

Mane has received a unique gift from his footwear supplier in honor of this amazing achievement.

New Balance, with whom the 29-year-old signed a sponsorship deal in 2018, has released a new edition of his ‘Furon v6’ boot, which boasts gold patterning over the soleplate and the words ‘100 goals’ on the back.

“The amazing thing is that he [Mane] scored 100 goals without a penalty and that makes a difference,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked after the victory on Saturday.

“That’s a unique number, and he should take pride in it.” It isn’t something that many players achieve, yet he is a world-class player. It’s amazing how talented he is. It’s a special day for him, and I’m overjoyed for him.” Mane scored 21 of his 100 Premier League goals during his two seasons with Southampton, ten in his first season and 11 the next.

Following his £34 million move to Liverpool in 2016, the dynamic attacker has scored in double digits in each of his five complete seasons there.

Mane’s highest goalscoring season was 2018/19, when he shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 22 goals.