Sacramento Kings rumor has it that De’Aaron Fox will be traded before the deadline.

The Sacramento Kings are searching for a solution to their on-court troubles, and it may be as simple as selling De’Aaron Fox for a big-name star before the trade deadline.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, general manager Steve McNair’s selections of guards Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in back-to-back rounds might be interpreted as a hint of wanting to move on from Fox.

After all, McNair was already in control when he signed Fox to a maximum agreement in November 2020, and the Kings are unlikely to keep all three guards on the roster in the future.

Fox and Buddy Hield, among the potential trade components, have qualities that will appeal to contending players.

Hield is a consistent deep shooter, averaging 40.2 percent in his career, which makes him an intriguing asset for clubs like the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers to consider.

In the last 24 games, Fox has averaged 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes.

His value will be determined by if he can repeat his performance from last season, when he averaged 25.2 points per game on 47.7% field goal shooting.

The Kings are now ranked 11th in the Western Conference, just half a game behind the Portland Trail Blazers, who are placed 10th.

If the Kings are serious about breaking their extended playoff drought, now is the chance to strike by trading Fox or Hield to another team.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz published an article on the Indiana Pacers considering selling its best players in Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Cars LeVert to start a soft rebuild.

It makes sense to trade an offensive-minded Fox for a shot-blocking big man like Turner, as they give up a little offense in exchange for a major increase to their defense.

Website with subscription-based statistics The Kings are ranked 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions, allowing opponents to score 111.9 points per game, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Turner, who is 25 years old, will undoubtedly strengthen the defense.

Marvin Bagley III will almost certainly be traded in exchange for Turner, freeing up room at power forward and allowing Richaun Holmes to remain at center.

As long as they have Haliburton, the Kings offense will work its way out of its doldrums.