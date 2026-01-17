Sabonis Sparks Kings as Sacramento Extends Homestand Momentum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings received an immediate boost Friday night as Domantas Sabonis returned from a lengthy knee injury absence and helped power a 128-115 home victory over the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. The win marked Sacramento’s third straight and continued a positive start to a critical seven-game homestand.

Sabonis, sidelined for 27 games with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, made his first appearance since the injury and was eased back into action off the bench. He checked in midway through the opening quarter to a loud ovation and quickly settled into the flow of the game, stabilizing the Kings’ offense and energizing the crowd.

Sabonis makes efficient return

In just over 21 minutes, the three-time NBA All-Star delivered a compact but effective performance, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. His only miss came from three-point range, but his interior presence and playmaking were evident throughout his stint.

After the game, Sabonis said it felt good to be back on the floor, crediting the home crowd for providing a lift as he focused on contributing within his minutes restriction.

Sacramento also welcomed back guard Dennis Schroder, who returned after serving a three-game suspension stemming from an on-court confrontation with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. Schroder added 15 points and five assists, helping control the tempo against a short-handed Washington team.

Injuries loom large for Washington

The Wizards entered the night shorthanded and struggling on the road. Washington, now 10-29, was missing several key players, including Trae Young (quadriceps), Cam Whitmore (shoulder, out for the season), Tristan Vukcevic (knee), Bilal Coulibaly (back) and Khris Middleton (knee). The loss extended a three-game road skid.

Despite averaging 112.6 points per game coming in, Washington’s defensive issues again surfaced. The Wizards have been allowing 123.9 points per contest, and Sacramento capitalized early and often. The Kings, who average 110.2 points per game, found rhythm through ball movement and transition opportunities.

Sacramento’s balanced scoring went beyond Sabonis and Schroder, with role players contributing at key moments. While the Kings’ defense remains a concern — they allow an average of 120.7 points per game — it proved sufficient to keep Washington at arm’s length.

The victory followed recent wins over Houston, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York, improving Sacramento’s record to 12-30. Though still well below .500, the Kings have shown renewed cohesion and confidence during the opening stretch of the homestand.

Sacramento entered the matchup favored by 7.5 points, with the over/under set at 234.5. The Kings covered the spread and delighted fans watching locally on NBCS-CA and MNMT, as well as those streaming on Fubo.

Looking ahead, Sacramento’s outlook hinges on health and consistency. Sabonis’ return restores a key offensive hub, while Schroder provides veteran stability in the backcourt. Defensive improvement remains a priority, but the recent surge has sparked optimism among players and fans alike.

For Washington, the focus shifts to recovery and development. With several regulars sidelined, the Wizards leaned heavily on younger players and reserves, gaining experience but struggling to contain Sacramento’s interior attack.

Friday’s game underscored how quickly momentum can change in the NBA. With Sabonis back in uniform and the homestand continuing, the Kings are hoping this stretch signals a more competitive second half of the season.