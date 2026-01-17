Sabonis Back In Uniform As Kings Host Wizards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings welcomed a familiar presence back to the floor Friday night as Domantas Sabonis returned from a lengthy knee absence in a home matchup against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. The three-time All-Star played for the first time since November after missing 27 games with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.

The game, tipped at 7:00 p.m. PT on January 16, 2026, came at a rare moment of optimism for Sacramento. The Kings entered the night on a three-game winning streak and in the middle of a seven-game homestand, hoping Sabonis’ return could stabilize a season defined by injuries, inconsistency, and mounting questions about the franchise’s direction.

A careful comeback after two months away

Sabonis had not played since suffering the injury in November and spent nearly two months rehabbing rather than opting for surgery. He participated in team shootarounds and was listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report before being cleared by the Kings’ medical staff shortly before tipoff.

When Sabonis checked into the game with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter, the crowd response reflected how much Sacramento had missed its interior anchor. The Kings went 8–19 during his absence, struggling to replace his rebounding, playmaking, and physical presence in the paint.

Before the injury, the 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 11 games. Those numbers extended a remarkable streak: seven consecutive seasons averaging at least 17 points and 12 rebounds. Even so, Sacramento was just 2–9 in games he played earlier this season, underscoring the team’s broader challenges.

Head coach Doug Christie acknowledged the boost Sabonis provides while signaling caution with his workload. Christie said he was pleased to have “the big fella” back, though Sabonis was expected to play limited minutes as he works his way into full game shape.

Roster ripple effects and a pivotal stretch ahead

Sabonis’ return immediately reshapes the Kings’ rotation. Rookie center Maxime Raynaud is expected to move into a backup role, while fellow rookie Dylan Cardwell could see reduced minutes despite his energy and defensive contributions. The change also affects fantasy basketball landscapes, where Raynaud and Precious Achiuwa are expected to see their value decline now that Sabonis is active again.

The Kings also regained guard Dennis Schroder, who returned from a three-game suspension stemming from a December 28 altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. Sacramento remains shorthanded, however, with Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis both sidelined by injuries.

Despite those absences, the Kings have shown signs of life. They improved to 11–30 by winning three straight games — all by double digits — against the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. Those victories came against quality opponents and offered a confidence boost after Sacramento endured what has been considered the NBA’s toughest schedule to date.

The road ahead appears more forgiving. The Kings now face the league’s easiest remaining schedule, raising hopes internally that Sabonis’ return could help them string together wins and regain some traction, even if a playoff push remains uncertain.

Off the court, uncertainty still looms. Sabonis, now in his fifth season with Sacramento and his tenth in the NBA, is in the second year of a four-year, $186 million extension signed in July 2023. He has three years and $136.3 million left on the deal. With new general manager Scott Perry overseeing basketball operations, league sources indicate the Kings are open to discussing trades involving high-salary veterans ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

Sabonis’ name has surfaced in those conversations, according to reports, setting the stage for debate about whether the franchise should build around its most accomplished player or pivot toward a broader rebuild. For at least one night, those questions were secondary.

Acquired from the Indiana Pacers in February 2022 in the trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton out of Sacramento, Sabonis has since become the team’s centerpiece and one of the NBA’s premier rebounders. On Friday, simply having him back on the court — even in a limited role — brought a jolt of energy to a team and fan base searching for signs of progress.

Whether his return marks the start of a turnaround or just a brief lift in a difficult season remains to be seen. What was clear inside Golden 1 Center was that, for the Kings, getting Domantas Sabonis back in uniform mattered — regardless of the final score.