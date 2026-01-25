Sabalenka Holds Off Mboko to Secure Australian Open Quarterfinal Spot

Aryna Sabalenka fought off a spirited challenge from Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals on January 25, 2026, extending her Grand Slam quarterfinal streak to 13. Sabalenka triumphed 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) in a match that showcased both the world No. 1’s dominance and Mboko’s impressive resilience.

Sabalenka Overcomes Early Struggles to Win

The match began with Sabalenka taking control, blitzing through the first set in just 31 minutes. With three aces and powerful baseline play, she left Mboko, 19, scrambling. However, Sabalenka acknowledged the tricky circumstances of the match, noting the challenges posed by the sun disrupting her serve during key moments. Despite these issues, Sabalenka raced to the first set with ease.

But the encounter shifted in the second set, as Mboko began to showcase her potential. After falling behind 4-1, the 17th seed mounted a comeback, breaking Sabalenka’s serve twice and saving three match points at 5-4 with fearless hitting. Her determination forced a tiebreak, electrifying the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

In the tiebreak, Sabalenka showed why she is the top-ranked player in the world. With a composed performance, she won seven out of eight points, extending her incredible Grand Slam tiebreak win streak to 20. “She has nothing to lose,” Sabalenka said of Mboko’s gritty fight. “She showed incredible tennis when she broke my serve, but I stayed focused and got the win.”

Sabalenka Continues Her Quest for a Third Australian Open Title

With the victory, Sabalenka moves one step closer to a third Australian Open title in four years, having previously won in 2023 and 2024. Her record at Melbourne Park now stands at an astonishing 24-1 since 2023. Sabalenka’s momentum this year, coupled with an undefeated 9-0 start to the 2026 season and two U.S. Open titles, makes her a formidable contender as the tournament heads into its final stages.

While Sabalenka’s victory was significant, the night also belonged to Mboko, who, despite the loss, announced herself as a rising star in women’s tennis. Her road to the fourth round included impressive straight-set wins over Emerson Jones and Caty McNally, followed by a thrilling three-set triumph over 14th seed Clara Tauson. The run boosted Mboko to a career-high No. 13 in the live WTA rankings as of January 25, 2026.

Mboko’s performance in Melbourne also earned her an additional AUD 480,000 (approximately USD 323,088), increasing her career prize money total to over $2 million. Following her breakthrough in Montreal last summer, where she upset several top-ranked players, her performance at the Australian Open has firmly placed her on the map as one of tennis’ most promising young talents.

Reflecting on her experience, Mboko shared her excitement before the match against Sabalenka. “I’ve never played a current No. 1,” she said, looking forward to the challenge. “I assume we’d be playing on Rod Laver; that’s a lot of firsts for me. Just really excited to show what I’ve got.”

Sabalenka, after the match, was full of praise for her young opponent, noting, “Incredible player. She pushed me so much today. Happy to be through, once again in straight sets.” Sabalenka’s next challenge will come against the winner of the match between Kazakh veteran Yulia Putintseva and American 17-year-old Iva Jovic, both of whom have the ability to cause problems on their day.

As the tournament progresses, Sabalenka’s focus remains unshaken, and with her ability to handle pressure in tiebreaks, she will be a tough competitor for anyone in the remaining rounds.