S.Africa and Kenya Airlines are talking about forming a joint African carrier.

South Africa’s struggling national airline announced Wednesday that it has inked a cooperation agreement with its Kenyan equivalent, with the long-term goal of forming a pan-African airline.

South African Airways (SAA) just emerged from bankruptcy and took to the skies for the first time since March 2020.

“SAA is signing a memorandum of cooperation with Kenya Airways, which is a welcome and strategic relationship with a longer-term goal of co-founding a pan-African airline group,” said Vimla Maistry, a spokeswoman for the carrier.

She stated that the next step would be for both sides to “further discuss the memorandum,” adding that they were still examining the possibility of collaborating at this time.

SAA, Africa’s second-largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines, has relied on government bailouts for decades and was already cutting routes before the pandemic struck.

After eliminating hundreds of employees and reducing its fleet from 46 to six planes, it emerged from business rescue in May.

Domestic and regional flights have been restored by the carrier so far.