Ryder Cup 2021 Pairings: Day 1 Foursomes Tee Times

The Ryder Cup is about to return after a brief vacation, and it promises to be bigger than ever, with Team USA poised to compete against Team Europe for the coveted trophy.

The event begins today (September 24) with foursomes, a unique round played at the Ryder Cup in which competitors are paired up for the whole 18-hole course.

The 2021 Ryder Cup will be held at the beachfront Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, marking the first time the competition has been held on a public course in over a quarter-century.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s foursomes match.

When does the Ryder Cup’s first round begin?

The tournament begins on September 24 at 7:05 a.m. CT with the first round of foursomes.

The golfers compete in pairs, with eight of the team’s twelve members participating in the first round.

Here are the tee times and teams, starting with Team USA:

a.m., 7:05 a.m., 7:05 a.m. 7:21 a.m., CT – Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth vs. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia CT – Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa a.m., 7:37 a.m., 7:37 a.m. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger face Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick in the Connecticut Open. a.m., 7:53 a.m., 7:53 a.m. CT – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele What Are Foursomes and How Do They Work?

The first round of the Ryder Cup is foursomes, which is repeated on Saturday morning.

In the matchplay, each team’s pairs share a ball, and players take turns hitting it.

Player One of Team USA, for example, will drive the ball off the tee, followed by Player Two of Team USA, who will pitch the ball from the fairway to the green.

As a result, each hole will have two players each team, for a total of four players per hole.

The foursomes event will be followed by the four balls tournament in the afternoon, which is exactly what it sounds like: players will play in pairs but with their own ball.

The golfer with the best score on each hole earns a point for their side, so there are two chances to score per hole.

Teams for the Ryder Cup in 2021:

Each team has 12 players, including a captain and five vice-captains.

Steve Stricker is the captain of Team USA.