Ryan Sweeney, a former Mansfield defender, has joined Dundee on a two-year agreement.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was offered a £250,000 transfer to Stoke City in the Premier League, but he was obliged to start his career at Field Mill.

The 24-year-old is eager to get started with James McPake’s Premiership-bound newcomers.

“Since I met with the manager, things have gone very quickly in the last week, and I’m thrilled to get it over the line,” he told DeeTV.

“When my agency asked if I wanted to look into coming up here, my first reaction was a resounding ‘yes.’ It will be a new challenge for me, a new experience, and one I really anticipate.

“The club did a wonderful job of getting themselves out of the Championship, which is obviously a major incentive to come and play Premiership football.

“When I put on the shirt and represent the football club, the people here will see a player who will run through a brick wall for them and my team-mates, and that is the greatest way to define myself.”