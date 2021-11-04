Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood star, was ‘overjoyed’ to meet the former Everton and Liverpool striker.

Ryan Reynolds, a former Everton and Liverpool player who is now a joint-owner of Wrexham A.F.C, has revealed how he “geeked out” during a meeting with a former Everton and Liverpool prospect.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the National League club for £2 million in February.

The Hollywood duo wasted little time in bringing in new players, with striker Paul Mullin joining from Cambridge United of the English Football League.

Mullin had time at the Everton and Liverpool academies, as well as stays in Spain, before transferring to Wrexham, where he scored 32 goals in League Two.

Reynolds and McElhenney had been unable to travel to Wales to see any of the players or staff because to the pandemic until lately.

Last month, the duo came to see games against Maidenhead and Torquay, as well as attend training, with McElhenney joining in.

Reynolds believes he was nervous while seeing the Wrexham players for the first time, particularly Mullin.

“”We wanted to break through whatever strange barrier there was between us and them as early as humanly could,” Reynolds stated on Wrexham’s YouTube account.

“And it works both ways. When I sit there and think to myself, ‘there’s Paul Mullin, there’s Aaron Hayden, there’s Jamie Reckord,’ I’m in amazement.

“So I’m a little excited, too, because I’ve been watching these folks from afar on YouTube. When I saw them face to face, I found myself stuttering a little!” McElhenney went on to say that participating in a training session with the Wrexham players allowed him to realize a dream.

“That is a fantasy realized. McElhenney said, “I tried out for every single team you could possibly try out for.”

“I’ve always been petite and undersized. That was never a natural ability of mine. I had the determination, but I was never quite talented enough to compete in sports.

“I applied that to another field, and it turns out that acting is less difficult than football. I’ve always been a fan, so getting to muck about with professional athletes is a dream come true for me.

“But it was also the first time we saw the players, and you want to break that barrier down because the last eight months have been difficult.”

