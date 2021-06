Ryan Haynes’ time in Newport has been extended.

Ryan Haynes has re-signed with Newport for another year.

Since joining the club from Shrewsbury in 2019, the defender has made 88 appearances for the club.

“I’m really thrilled to be extending my stay,” Haynes, 25, told the Exiles’ website. This year, I’m hoping to add to the memories I’ve already made with the club.

“Most importantly, it’s a place where I enjoy myself, and that’s all that matters to me.”