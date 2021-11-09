Ryan Garcia hails Canelo Alvarez as the greatest Mexican boxer of all time.

Following his 11th-round knockout victory over previously undefeated Caleb Plant, Saul “Canelo” Saul Alvarez is at the top of the boxing world right now.

With the argument raging over who the finest Mexican fighter of all time is, Ryan Garcia emphasized that the 31-year-old undisputed super middleweight champion should, without a question, receive the honor.

Alvarez, the undefeated lightweight boxer, was present as Plant suffered his first loss in the sport.

As he was exiting the arena, TMZ Sports was able to speak with the 23-year-old ring sensation, who was asked if Alvarez should now be considered the best Mexican of all time.

“Definitely, without a doubt. He’s the best, he’s the best, he’s the best “Garcia retaliated.

Over the years, Mexico has produced a slew of talented boxers. Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez are among those on the list.

Chavez is a multiple-weight-class world champion who is best renowned for being one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of the 1990s.

De La Hoya has also had a successful boxing career. “The Golden Boy” won 11 titles in six different weight classes in addition to being an Olympic gold medallist.

Garcia, on the other hand, is now recovering from surgery for a hand injury.

So far, there have been little updates on his recuperation, although “King Ry” has hinted that he may be back in the ring soon.

“By February or March,” Garcia joked, “I’m coming for everyone’s head.”

Garcia’s remark should please Alvarez, who has repeatedly chastised the young boxer for his commitment to the sport.

“When I look at him, I don’t see him fully committed to us, and that’s a dangerous omen.” As a team, we always remind him to come to the gym, train, and learn because you need to be there. In an interview with Complex, Alvarez noted, “You’re learning day by day, at the very least fighting five times a year.”