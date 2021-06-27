Ryan Cooney commits to a permanent move to Morecambe.

After two successful loan appearances at the Mazuma Stadium, Ryan Cooney will return to Morecambe on a permanent basis next season.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year agreement with the Shrimps after making 57 appearances and scoring two goals for them in the last 18 months.

“We’ve secured him on a two-year contract, not a loan agreement this time, so we create an asset straight away,” Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson said.

“I believe Ryan has a lot more to offer; he’s still a young guy learning the game, and I believe he’s been outstanding in certain games.

“If Ryan continues to do the right things, which we feel he will, he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Following the additions of Anthony O’Connor, Wes McDonald, and Ryan Delaney, Cooney is Morecambe’s fourth signing of the week as they prepare for life in Sky Bet League One.