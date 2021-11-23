Ryan Babel claims something “strange” about what went wrong at Liverpool.

Ryan Babel, a former Liverpool attacker, claims he had a “strange connection” with manager Rafa Benitez, admitting that a lack of coaching was one of the reasons he didn’t succeed at Anfield.

Babel joined Liverpool for £11.5 million from Ajax in 2007, when he was just 20 years old, and spent the majority of his career under former manager Rafa Benitez.

After joining Hoffenheim in Germany in 2011, the Dutchman went on to play for a number of clubs around Europe, including a brief comeback to the Premier League with Fulham in 2019.

In his autobiography, which will be released on Friday, Babel discusses his career, including his Liverpool regrets. The autobiography is presented as a rap album with eight tracks.

“It was a strange connection [with Benitez], in my perspective, because when he signed me, I saw him as a big uncle who wanted to give me an opportunity and help me succeed,” he said “According to Babel, who spoke to The Guardian.

“But as time went on, he left me completely alone and only evaluated me for the things I didn’t do well, rather than advising me on how to address or better the problems I had.

“I was extremely young at the time, and all I needed was some direction. I don’t want to hold the coach responsible for my lack of success at Liverpool, but I believe there could have been more instruction and assistance.

“I believed he didn’t put in enough effort to guide a young player, unlike Jürgen Klopp or many other coaches nowadays who take the time to bring out the most in a talent.””

During his three-and-a-half years with Liverpool, Babel made slightly under 150 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals.

He is now 34 years old and plays in Turkey for Galatasaray, a Super Lig club he signed from Fulham in 2019.

The forward has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but has yet to score.

His present deal expires at the end of the season, but he has no intentions to put up his boots just yet, admitting to The Guardian that he would ‘be open’ to other opportunities. “The summary has come to an end.”