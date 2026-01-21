Rutgers’ Road Struggles Continue with Loss to Iowa in Big Ten Battle

Despite a strong second-half rally, Rutgers fell short in a turnover-heavy road loss to Iowa, losing 68-62 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 20, 2026. The Scarlet Knights’ continued struggles on the road, coupled with their inability to protect the basketball, proved costly as they dropped to 9-10 on the season and 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference.

The game began with early promise for Rutgers, as Kaden Powers opened the scoring with a three-pointer, followed by a quick bucket from Darren Buchanan to give the Scarlet Knights an early 5-0 lead. However, both teams quickly settled into a defensive slugfest, with the game tied 5-5 after five minutes. As the first half wore on, Rutgers’ turnover woes began to mount. The Knights committed 11 turnovers in the first 15 minutes, leading to 19 points for the Hawkeyes. Head coach Steve Pikiell noted after the game, “We talked about the turnovers, that’s what they do (force them). We’ve had games where we’ve had six turnovers in 45 minutes and tonight we had 19. Tough to go on the road and turn the ball over like that.” The Scarlet Knights’ inability to limit these mistakes left them trailing 31-24 at halftime.

Rally Falls Short as Iowa Holds On

Coming out of the break, Rutgers showed renewed energy. Powers hit another three-pointer, sparking a 7-0 run to tie the game at 31. The Knights then briefly took the lead, with Emmanuel Ogbole’s dunk giving them a 33-31 advantage. However, the game remained back-and-forth, as Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz emerged as the game’s standout performer, contributing 20 points and 5 assists. Stirtz’s ability to penetrate the lane and create opportunities for his teammates was crucial to Iowa maintaining control down the stretch.

Despite playing with determination, Rutgers struggled to sustain their momentum. Buchanan, who finished with 17 points, and Tariq Francis, who added 15 off the bench, kept the Knights within striking distance. With just over three minutes remaining, Lino Mark hit a crucial layup and converted a three-point play to cut Iowa’s lead to 61-58. Mark’s defensive play, which included three steals and a timely block, had the potential to spark a late-game comeback. However, Iowa’s Tate Sage sealed the win with a pair of free throws in the final moments, keeping Rutgers at bay.

While Rutgers shot 43% from the field, their struggles from beyond the arc were evident. The Scarlet Knights made just 5-of-18 three-pointers (27.8%), with only 1-of-7 shooting from deep in the second half. The team also capitalized on their free-throw opportunities, converting 79% of their attempts, but their turnovers and inability to make the most of second-chance opportunities (five points off 31 rebounds) ultimately doomed them.

The loss marks another frustrating road defeat for Rutgers, who have yet to find consistent success away from Jersey Mike’s Arena. Looking ahead, the Scarlet Knights will return home for a clash against the Indiana Hoosiers on January 23, 2026. With a 12-7 record, Indiana will pose another tough challenge for Rutgers as they look to shake off their road struggles and improve their standing in the Big Ten.