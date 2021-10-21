Rustam Chsiev and Daniel Pereira have been named as show stealers for BRAVE CF 55.

On the undercard of BRAVE CF 55, Bahrain-based BRAVE Combat Federation boasts a possible show stealer in middleweight Rustam Chsiev vs. Daniel “Gaucho” Pereira.

Chsiev has a great wrestling game that he largely relies on, as evidenced by his most recent match at BRAVE CF 52 last August 1 versus Italian Enrico Cortese.

Throughout the bout, Cortese found himself on the mat and in the corner many times as the Russian controlled the action with hard strikes delivered from advantageous positions, forcing the fight to conclude after the bell rang.

Chsiev is on a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Cortese, Brendan Lesar, and Tarek Suleiman.

Pereira, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best fighters in the division after winning the inaugural middleweight title by knocking out Chad Hanekom in the main event of BRAVE CF 31.

Pereira was in trouble for much of the first round, but in the midst of the second round, he landed a massive right-handed haymaker on Hanekom, setting up the fight-ending sequence a few moments later.

If Pereira defeats Chsiev, he might face current middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine in a rematch, which he lost by knockout in the fourth round.

It has all the makings of a barnburner, with both fighters being highly well-versed in the ground game.

On the other hand, there are four more fights on the bill that fight fans should keep an eye on.

Mochamed Machaev of Austria will meet Kasum Kasumov of Russia in the bantamweight class, with a shot at the vacant division title on the line down the road.

Luis Felipe Dias and Kamal Magomedov will be making their promotions debuts in what is expected to be a mid-round finish, with both men having at least five submissions.

BRAVE CF pioneer Gadzhimusa Gaziev will face Belgium’s Issa Isakov, who has an 88 percent finishing rate in his eight previous victories.

Finally, Kamil Magomedov and Sam Patterson put their winning streaks on the line against one other, with a shot at lightweight champion Ahmed Amin potentially on the line.

On November 6, BRAVE CF 55 will take place in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.