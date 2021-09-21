Russian City is Shaken by a Rare Campus Massacre.

When Yuri Aydarov heard people sprinting down the corridor at his university in Perm, Russia, he was about to start an algorithm class.

Then he noticed a shooter.

Aydarov, a lecturer at Perm State University, was one of the witnesses to a shooting spree on campus on Monday morning, in which an 18-year-old student killed six people and injured almost 30 others.

The incident, which was one of the bloodiest in recent Russian history, has shocked the one-million-strong Urals city.

Aydarov was able to safeguard his students by urging them to keep away from windows and, with the help of a colleague, slamming the auditorium doors shut.

Timur Bekmansurov, the black-clad gunman, walked through his theater through a window, stating he was wearing a “kind of helmet.”

“We kept our mouths shut,” Aydarov told AFP.

All 17 pupils and staff members who were trapped in Aydarov’s auditorium made it out alive.

The majority of Bekmansurov’s victims, most of whom were between the ages of 18 and 25, died in the corridor right outside.

Staff and students at the university sought to make sense of the violence after a day of mayhem.

Aydarov claims that instructors from “all over the world” who have gone through similar ordeals have reached out to him on social media, which he says “helps” him.

Due to strict security at educational establishments and the difficulty in obtaining firearms, school shootings are very uncommon in Russia.

However, in recent years, there has been a rise in school attacks across the country.

Students cautiously emerged late from their hostels on Tuesday, traumatized by the deadly massacre, while lectures at the institution were canceled.

They placed red carnations at a makeshift monument at the university’s gates, which they pass through every day, while holding back tears.

Some people said they didn’t believe it when they learned there was an assailant in the building through social media before hearing shots.

Others were waiting for word from injured classmates, with five of the more critically injured being transported 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) west to Moscow for additional treatment.

In a show of unity, the deans of all of the city’s institutions put flowers at the campus gates.

Ksenia Punina, a politics lecturer, stated, “We feel solidarity from all of Russia, and that truly helps.”

During his capture, the attacker was severely hurt and was sent to a hospital across town. He was on a ventilator and had his leg amputated, according to reports.

Another young gunman was arrested in May. Brief News from Washington Newsday.