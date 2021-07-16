Russia Chooses ‘Honourable Surrender’ In Doping Scandal

Moscow has a reputation for zealously defending its position on the international stage, but it’s playing a different game in the wake of a years-long and humiliating doping scandal in sports.

Russia has been barred from competing in this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, following disclosures in 2015 that officials covered up widespread use of performance-enhancing substances among its athletes.

Moscow is obsessed with managing the consequences from the reputational setback, rather than going on the offensive, observers say.

Alexei Durnovo, a sports columnist for the independent Ekho Moskvy radio, describes the war as “frozen,” a term that conjures up images of stalled post-Soviet hostilities.

“We have accepted an honorable surrender,” he declared, referring to competing without a flag or national anthem. “It could have turned out a lot worse.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned Russia from major sporting events for four years in 2019 following findings that officials falsified data to cover up positive tests.

In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lowered Russia’s suspension from four to two years, allowing clean competitors to compete under a neutral flag.

In an interview with AFP, Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov did not criticize the prohibition, merely expressing sadness that it also extended to President Vladimir Putin attending events.

The Kremlin-controlled media, which generally amplify official accusations that the ban is a Western plan to keep Russia out of the Olympics, has been uncharacteristically silent about the topic in the run-up to the Games.

Putin has done the same. He made no mention of the formal suspension in a speech to Russian athletes heading to Tokyo at the end of June.

While Russia’s national team will not compete in Tokyo, 335 of its clean athletes will, making it one of the largest Olympic delegations.

If they win, they will be treated to music by Tchaikovsky rather than the Russian anthem, which is also prohibited.

According to analysts, there are good reasons why the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not respond to requests for tougher fines and outright bans on Russian athletes.

“It’s difficult to envision Russia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, or Norway being kicked out of the Olympic movement because the Olympic movement relies on them,” Durnovo added.

Instead, he claimed, the IOC preferred to “mitigate” the fines’ impact.

Russia will be absent from next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, in June, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced that Russia will host the World Cup in 2022.

