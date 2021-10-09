Russell Wilson’s injury puts his first start as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks in jeopardy.

Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks dropped more than a game in the NFC West rankings. Russell Wilson was forced to leave the team’s 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams early, and his status for next week is in doubt.

Wilson’s throwing hand’s middle finger was hurt after it collided with Aaron Donald’s arm while attempting a downfield ball. Wilson was only able to play one more series before being replaced by Geno Smith due to a dislocated tip of his finger.

Wilson’s injury was described by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as a “badly sprained finger,” and Carroll said he didn’t know if surgery would be required.

In terms of a timeline for Wilson’s return, Carroll told reporters, “There is a lot of work to be done in examining all of that.” “Russell is one of history’s great healers, and he’ll do everything he can to get back to you as soon as possible.” The Seahawks’ next game is on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 17th.

Since being chosen by the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson has never missed a game in the NFL. He didn’t miss a play for the first time in four years on Thursday due to an injury.

Russell Wilson has already missed the most playing time due to injuries in his career. In 2017, he missed a couple of plays against Arizona, but he hasn’t missed any since.

In Wilson’s absence, Smith completed 10 of 17 throws for 131 yards and even led a 98-yard touchdown drive when he entered the game. Smith also threw a game-winning interception for the Rams.

Wilson can’t stay away from Seattle for long. Wilson is their top player, with a 125.3 passer rating, which leads the league. Smith hasn’t started a game in four years and is a journeyman backup quarterback.

The Seahawks are now in last place in the NFC West after their loss on Thursday. The Seahawks are 2.5 games behind the Arizona Cardinals, who are the NFL’s only unbeaten club. The NFC West, if not the entire league, is largely regarded as the greatest division in the conference.

Wilson has a lifetime record of 100-48-1 and has won every season of his career.