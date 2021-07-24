Russell Westbrook is reportedly being considered for a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of their offseason after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

Many people picked the Lakers to win the Western Conference since they were the defending NBA champions and appeared to be on track to retain their crown despite LeBron James’ high-ankle injury.

Their early exit was due to a severe groin injury to Anthony Davis, as well as weak bench play.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager, has a lot of work to do this offseason, starting with the point guard.

Last offseason, allowing Rajon Rondo to go to cross-town rival Clippers was undoubtedly their biggest blunder, as they greatly missed the consistency he gave to the position.

At one point, Dennis Schroder took over as their primary man, with Alex Caruso serving as his backup.

It instantly revealed the Lakers’ significant deficiencies at the position.

Teams recognized that focusing entirely on James and Davis would cause their offense to stagnate, as their wing players and guards were frequently left standing in the corner, waiting for the ball to come to them.

The Suns took advantage of this time and time again, dispatching the Lakers in six games.

The Lakers are looking for a point guard this offseason to relieve the strain on James’ big shoulders.

Veteran point guards abound on the free agent market, and any of them may help the Lakers get back on track.

Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, and Patty Mills are all unrestricted free agents, while Lonzo Ball is a restricted free agent. Chris Paul is anticipated to decline his player option, while Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, and Patty Mills are all restricted free agents.

According to new rumors, the Lakers and the Washington Wizards are contemplating a sign-and-trade deal for Russell Westbrook.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, the Lakers are looking for an experienced point guard, and Paul and Westbrook are on the list.

The Lakers are considering a sign-and-trade with Schroder in order to send him to Washington alongside Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Westbrook deal.

Paul’s signing is a long shot because he can only sign a $9.5 million midlevel exception with them because their cap money is largely dedicated to James and Davis.

With Westbrook in the backcourt, James and Davis can concentrate completely on what they do best: finding open men and creating their own shots.

Schroder and the Lakers are currently negotiating their own contract, with Schroder placing a higher value on himself than the Lakers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.