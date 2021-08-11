Russell Westbrook Is Ready To Play With LeBron James, According To Lakers News. Lakers News: Starting PG Leaves LA For Celtics, Russell Westbrook Is Ready To Play With LeBron James, According To Lakers News.

In an offseason that no one saw coming, the Los Angeles Lakers completely overhauled their backcourt. Los Angeles stunned the NBA by agreeing to trade for Russell Westbrook, who will take over as the team’s starting point guard from Dennis Schroder, on the day of the 2021 NBA Draft.

With two years and $91 million remaining on his contract, Westbrook appeared to be an unlikely trade option. After making 61 starts for the Lakers last season, the Lakers were able to offer Schroder more money than any other team, and a reunion made sense.

In exchange for the 2017 MVP, the Lakers agreed to transfer Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the No. 22 pick in the draft to the Washington Wizards.

At Tuesday’s introduction press conference, Westbrook stated, “It’s unreal.” “Being from L.A., growing up not far from here and being able to watch the parades – try to go to them, miss school to try to get to them – I believe it hasn’t hit me yet. Being a Laker fan and a Los Angeles native, everything is finally coming full circle for me.”

When Schroder rejected down a four-year, $84 million contract extension from the Lakers in March, the trade became plausible. After testing positive for COVID-19 in May, Schroder missed two weeks and performed poorly in six postseason games.

Schroder was forced to settle for a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics in free agency, according to ESPN. Teams around the league spent their financial space on other players after Schroder was unable to win a lucrative multi-year contract due to a glut of elite point guards on the market.

In the first round of the 2021 playoffs, both Los Angeles and Boston were eliminated.

Last season, Schroder averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. For the fourth time in five seasons, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points per game and a triple-double.

Although LeBron James will generally lead the offense, the Lakers hired Kendrick Nunn to act as Westbrook’s backup. Because James and Westbrook thrive when they have the ball in their hands, the Lakers may face a struggle fitting them on the court at the same time. When James is resting, head coach Frank Vogel may consider putting Westbrook on the floor.

One year after James, Westbrook led the NBA with 11.7 assists per game in the 2020-2021 season. Brief News from Washington Newsday.