Russell and Graham Eyeing England Return After Injury Setback

Scotland’s hopes for a competitive Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham have been buoyed by positive injury updates for key players Finn Russell and Darcy Graham. Both were sidelined after suffering head injuries in Scotland’s 32-18 defeat to Ireland, with doubts cast over their availability for the upcoming Calcutta Cup showdown.

Positive Progress for Russell and Graham

Despite the initial uncertainty, assistant coach Pete Horne provided an optimistic assessment of their recovery. The duo, who were both forced off the field following a heavy collision during the match at Murrayfield, have since been progressing through concussion protocols. Horne confirmed that both players are on track to meet the World Rugby-mandated 12-day turnaround period for concussion recovery.

“They’re progressing well through the protocols,” Horne stated. “A 12-day turnaround is the best-case scenario, and they are currently following that path. We have a couple of days left before we finalize the squad, and they’re still undergoing training sessions. Depending on how things go in the coming days, there is a chance they could feature against England.”

Russell and Graham took part in light skills training at the team’s warm-weather camp in Oliva Nova, Spain, which marked a significant step forward in their rehabilitation. They had been working with the medical staff in the early stages of their recovery, but were able to join team drills on Monday, raising hopes for their inclusion in the Scotland lineup.

“They’re in good spirits,” Horne continued. “We’ve seen them actively involved in the training sessions, and they’ve made noticeable progress. There are still a few steps left in their recovery, and we’ll continue to monitor their condition closely.”

The Scotland medical team is committed to ensuring no risks are taken with the players’ health. Horne emphasized that any final decision regarding their participation would depend on how they respond to the remaining training sessions, with safety as the top priority. However, there remains cautious optimism that both players could be fit to face England on Saturday.