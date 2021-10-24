Runners in the Hong Kong Marathon are being forced to change their outfits to cover a ‘political’ slogan, according to reports.

Local media said that Hong Kong Marathon runners got into problems on Sunday because of clothing — and even a tattoo — bearing a Cantonese slogan popular with the city’s pro-democracy movement.

Some runners told local news sources that they were told to remove or cover up apparel with the words “Hong Kong, Add Oil!” written on it.

The slogan was widely used by protesters during the huge, often violent pro-democracy demonstrations that shook the city in 2019 and enraged China.

According to local media sources, organizers had warned ahead of the marathon that political slogans would not be accepted, and when over 15,000 runners showed up on Sunday, some were told they couldn’t run if they wore the phrase.

During a security check, one woman said she was brought to a booth by police and told she was wearing a “political outfit” since her shorts said “Hong Kong, Add Oil!”

According to HK01, a local news station, marathon staff advised him to take off his slogan-emblazoned shirt and race in his blazer after police officers intervened.

According to HK01, another individual who had the word tattooed on his leg had the writing covered with plastic tape.

“This is a sporting event, and we do not want to see any political elements,” said William Ko, chair of the marathon organizing committee, following the race.

He didn’t say why the slogan was offensive, despite the fact that it predates the 2019 protests.

“Add Oil” is a common term of encouragement in Chinese cultures and languages.

It’s something a parent may say during a child’s sports day or just before they take a test. It could be used to encourage a friend to persevere in the face of adversity.

In answer to an AFP question, Hong Kong police did not explicitly address the reports regarding the slogan.

“If the event organizer comes across situations that jeopardize social harmony and break the law, they can ask police assistance. There were no reports received by the police during this incident “In a statement, the force added.

Beijing sought to quell Hong Kong’s democracy demonstrations by enacting a broad national security law in 2020, which prohibited much opposition.

Political slogans that are deemed subversive by the law can result in harsh penalties, including prison time.

Many Western nations, notably the United States, have criticized the crackdown, claiming that it has eviscerated China’s promise that Hong Kong will be able to keep certain freedoms, instead turning the city into a mirror. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.