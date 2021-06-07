Rumours in the media about football

What the newspapers are saying

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa are set to launch a move for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Dean Smith is looking to improve his midfield following the projected signing of Argentinian Emiliano Buendia from Norwich for a club-record £30 million, and Ward-Prowse, who is 26 years old, appeals to him because of his set-play talents. According to the Daily Mail, Southampton’s captain, Ward-Prowse, has been designated as “not for sale.”

Arsenal’s major summer objective, after appearing to miss out on Buendia, is to sign Real Madrid’s Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to Football London. Following the 22-year-success, old’s