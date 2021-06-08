Rumours in the media about football

What the newspapers are saying

According to ESPN, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is once again interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. Grealish is said to be just as significant a target for Guardiola as Tottenham striker Harry Kane. While a number of large clubs are interested in Grealish, City insiders feel they are in the lead in the hunt for the 25-year-old, who is valued at £100 million by Villa.

Manchester United’s interest in Grealish may go unfulfilled if City get their way, but The Times believes that the Red Devils are getting closer to a deal to capture Jadon Sancho. For more than a year, United has made overtures to Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old England winger. Dortmund is thought to be ready to open the door for United by decreasing their asking price to £80 million plus add-ons, despite the fact that the indicators have not been good.

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be considering his alternatives while negotiating a new contract with Juventus. According to ESPN, the 36-year-agents old’s have contacted PSG, Real Madrid, and Manchester United to test their interest in signing him. Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus expires in a year. His future is unlikely to be determined until after the Euros.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is at the top of Juventus’ list of targets to replace Ronaldo if he leaves. City are reportedly preparing to sell Jesus in order to free up funds for big-money recruits Kane and Grealish. Juve is considering Jesus, as well as Mauro Icardi of PSG and Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina.

According to The Sun, Leicester has signed an in-principle deal with Celtic to sign French forward Odsonne Edouard. The Foxes and the Hoops are said to have agreed on a £15 million transfer deal, with Leicester reportedly beating Arsenal to it. When Brendan Rodgers, Leicester’s current manager, signed the 23-year-old French striker for a club-record £8 million, it was the player-manager relationship that gave the Foxes the upper hand over other suitors.

div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQ (This is a brief piece.)