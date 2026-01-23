Rumour About Anthony Ralston’s Passport Cleared by O’Neill Ahead of Bologna Clash

Martin O’Neill has dismissed the bizarre rumours circulating about Celtic defender Anthony Ralston having his passport cancelled, ahead of the team’s crucial Champions League clash with Bologna. The rumour, which spread rapidly on social media, claimed that Ralston was ineligible to travel to Italy due to issues with his passport. Screenshots of alleged official documents were shared among both Celtic and Rangers fans, igniting speculation that the player might not have travelled with the squad.

However, when asked about the rumours, O’Neill quickly shut them down, confirming, “Yeah, he’s fine.” He assured fans that there was no truth to the claims, putting the matter to rest as Celtic prepared for a vital match that could see them take a significant step towards securing a playoff spot in the competition.

Focus Shifts to Squad Changes and Transfer News

While the passport rumour was swiftly dealt with, O’Neill faced questions about his squad and the upcoming transfer window. The manager addressed speculation surrounding midfielder Arne Engels, who has reportedly attracted interest from German club RB Leipzig. O’Neill took a pragmatic approach, stating, “If some of our players are attracting attention, that’s well done to them if that’s the case.” He added that he was hopeful Celtic could strengthen the squad, noting that there was still time to bring in reinforcements.

O’Neill also confirmed that striker Tomas Cvancara is on his way for a medical, and hinted that more signings could be on the horizon. “That would be nice. We need some help,” O’Neill said. “We’ve got some time to get a few more players in if it’s at all possible. I’m hoping there will be.” The manager’s comments reflect the ongoing transfer activity at the club as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the final stretch of the season.

For more updates on Celtic and their European ambitions, follow Record Sport's coverage on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, where fans can stay informed about the latest news, transfers, and game results.