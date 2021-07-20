Rumors in the NFL Aaron Rodgers was offered a contract that would make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is so adamant about never playing for the Green Bay Packers again that he’s squandered a lot of money. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the reigning NFL MVP turned down a contract offer earlier this offseason that would have given him the league’s highest-paid player.

According to ESPN, if Rodgers had signed the agreement, he would have been committed to Green Bay until the 2025 season. The quarterback’s deal is up in three years and is worth around $72.5 million.

Aaron Rodgers was given a two-year contract extension by the Packers this offseason, which would have kept him in Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in the NFL.

Rodgers turned down the offer, proving that it’s not all about the money.

Rodgers was given a four-year, $134 million contract deal by Green Bay in 2018. Rodgers received more than $80 million over the course of nearly eight months as part of the deal, which included a then-record $57.5 million.

Rodgers’ contract is worth $33.5 million per year on average. This puts him in fifth place among all NFL quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the league. Mahomes’ contract is worth $450 million, with an average annual salary of $45 million.

At $40 million per year over four seasons, Dak Prescott is the NFL’s second-highest-paid player. Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $156 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rodgers reportedly turned down Green Bay’s offer to restructure his contract earlier this winter. By skipping the Packers’ offseason training, the quarterback has already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rodgers has not made a formal request for a trade. When asked if he would be Green Bay’s quarterback in Week 1, the 37-year-old has been tight-lipped.

On July 27, Green Bay veterans are expected to report to training camp. On August 14, the Packers will play their first exhibition game, followed by their first regular season game on September 12.

The Packers have lost both of their NFC Championship games in the last two years. In the 2020 season, Rodgers won his third MVP title. With a 121.5 passer rating and 48 touchdown passes, the quarterback topped the NFL.

Last year, Green Bay appeared to be on the verge of replacing Rodgers when it traded up to get Jordan Love in the first round of the draft. The Packers are now hoping that Rodgers abandons his intention to play somewhere else.