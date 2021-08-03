Rumors about Clemson and Florida State joining the SEC’s football powerhouse SEC

It didn’t take long for Clemson University and Florida State University to put an end to the rumors that the two famous programs were considering leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference and joining the Southeastern Conference.

Soon after Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations to leave the Big 12 Conference and join the SEC, reports circulated that Clemson and Florida State had contacted the conference about leaving the ACC and joining the SEC.

Clemson responded on Monday, a few days after the information was originally made public.

According to WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina, “there is no truth to the allegation that Clemson University has been in communication with the Southeastern Conference considering membership.”

Florida State president John Thrasher repeated Clemson’s statements in a statement released Tuesday.

“I want to make it clear that suggestions that Florida State has contacted the Southeastern Conference are false. “We have had no contact with the SEC or any of its representatives,” Thrasher added.

On Monday, the rumors began with tweets like this.

Clemson and Florida State have approached the SEC about entering the conference, according to a trustworthy source.

The SEC is concerned that Clemson+Florida State’s streaming figures do not match those of Oklahoma+Texas.

Notre Dame is the lone remaining “free agent” who could “add to the pot.”

Clemson and Florida State to the SEC make more sense than Texas and Oklahoma to the southeast in a few respects. Then there are the geographical distinctions. Clemson and Florida State are definitely in the southeast, whereas Texas and Oklahoma are in the southwest. They do, however, have Texas A&M’s SEC presence to support UT and OU.

Second, in the last ten years, Clemson and Florida State have both competed in national championship games and won. After making the title game following the 2015 season, Florida State won it in 2013, and Clemson won it in 2016 and 2018. After the 2019 season, the Tigers advanced to the national championship game, where they were defeated by LSU. Oklahoma hasn’t won a championship since 2000, and Texas hasn’t won one since 2005. Despite the fact that both schools have advanced to the final game multiple times this century, neither has won the trophy more than once.

