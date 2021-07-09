Rumors Abound that Napoli’s manager will join the race to sign a disgruntled Chelsea player.

Emerson Palmieri’s future at Stamford Bridge appears to be in doubt following the arrival of Ben Chilwell displaced the Italian.

Some organizations are rumored to be interested in signing the productive left-back. It appears that SSC Napoli may enter the contest.

Luciano Spalletti, the manager of Napoli, joked about the prospect of contemplating Emerson, who has seen his opportunities with the Blues shrink.

During the 2020-21 season, he only appeared 15 times for Chelsea in all competitions, with only two appearances in the English Premier League.

Emerson is presently playing for Italy in the Euro 2020 tournament, where he has appeared in three games. One of them was given Robert Marcini’s starting nod versus Spain.

In a report by writer Fabrizio Romano, the Napoli manager remarked, “I can’t say if I phoned Emerson to join Napoli or not… maybe yes, maybe it’s occurred.”

If Spalletti’s statements are taken seriously, Napoli may have to compete with Inter Milan for the 26-year-services. old’s

His estimated worth is £17 million ($23.42 million).

Apart from Chilwell, Marcos Alonso has been a standout performer in keeping the Italian down the pecking order.

His name has been floated as a possible last-ditch move for the Blues in their pursuit of Achraf Hakimi.

All of those plans were thwarted when the 22-year-old just signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Alonso becomes a feasible alternative for Thomas Tuchel next season now that Hakimi is no longer a viable option.

Inter Milan was rumored to be interested in him, but the Blues made sure to demand an exorbitant fee to ensure the Spanish footballer stayed at Stamford Bridge.

Apart from that, the 30-year-old winger seems to be enjoying his time at Chelsea.

He’s the man behind Chilwell right now, which is why Palmieri has been demoted.

Apart from Palmieri, a number of other Blues players are set to depart. Although Davide Zappacosta’s name has been discussed, he is more than likely to be sent out on loan.

West Brom are apparently interested in Trevoh Chabolah. The Blues coaching staff has failed to impress the Academy graduate, and he may have better prospects to play elsewhere next season.