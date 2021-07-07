Rules of the Nevada Athletic Commission Athletes that use marijuana will not be disqualified from competing in professional fights.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) decided on Wednesday that boxers who test positive for marijuana will no longer be penalized.

The new policy takes effect immediately, but it is not retroactive to previously unresolved drug-related cases.

Many of the world’s largest boxing and mixed martial arts fights are regulated by the NSAC. With Wednesday’s decision, it joins the Florida State Boxing Commission, which said in May that it would no longer discipline fighters who tested positive for cannabis.

In the short run, the Nevada commission will continue to test for marijuana, ostensibly for research purposes. After six months, a decision will be made on whether or not to continue collecting data.

Stephen J. Cloobeck, head of the NSAC, spoke with ESPN about the decision. “We should constantly be in the forefront of these issues,” he stated.

Cloobeck continued, “I believe it is warranted and merited because it is lawful in our state.” “I believe we need to take a step forward and continue to be the leader we have always been.”

Edward Magaw, Nevada’s Senior Deputy Attorney General, was present at the NSAC meeting when the vote was taken. Magaw had given the commission the authority to make policy decisions, and he stated that the vote will now be included in the NSAC’s written regulations.

The NSAC also punished two UFC fighters on the same day it reached its decision, citing positive cannabis tests from fights in March in Las Vegas. Misha Cirkunov was suspended for six months and fined $4,000, while Gillian Robertson was suspended for four and a half months and fined $2,000.

In January, the UFC announced that it would no longer discipline athletes for using marijuana. Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s senior vice president of athlete health and performance, claimed that athletes would only be penalized for cannabis use if they appeared inebriated on fight nights.

“The simple line is that when it comes to marijuana, we worry about what an athlete consumed on fight day, not days or weeks before a fight, as has often been the case,” Novitzky stated at the time.

Novitzky went on to say that there was a “weak scientific association” between high amounts of THC, the psychoactive element in cannabis, and in-competition impairment.

