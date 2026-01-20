Close Menu
    Rueben Bain Jr. Shines as Miami Hurricanes Edge Closer to National Title

    Andrew Collins

    Miami Hurricanes’ edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has put on an unforgettable performance in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, affirming his status as one of the top NFL Draft prospects. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive powerhouse dominated in the high-stakes clash against the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers, a game that has cemented Bain as one of the most sought-after players heading into the NFL Draft.

    Defensive Game Changer

    As Miami, seeded No. 10, faced off against Indiana, Bain’s presence was impossible to ignore. Known for his explosive power and relentless motor, Bain has been a standout player throughout the season. With 25 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception before the championship game, he entered the spotlight as a game-changer. In the playoff rounds, Bain further bolstered his reputation, recording three sacks against Texas A

    

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

