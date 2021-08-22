Rublev Benefits From Medvedev’s Demise; Barty Faces Teichmann

Andrey Rublev advanced to the final of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Saturday, defeating fading Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a clash of top 10 Russians.

Rublev, the world number seven, had never won more than a set against his compatriot, who is presently rated second in the world and the top seed in the prestigious hardcourt tournament that acts as a warm-up for the US Open.

With a 6-2, 7-5 victory against Angelique Kerber in the women’s draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty advanced to her sixth final of the season.

The top-seeded Australian, who has topped the rankings for the past 82 weeks, took an hour and a quarter to get to Sunday’s title match, bettering her semi-final performance from last year.

On Sunday, Barty will face Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann, who defeated Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to reach her fourth career final, but her first at the Masters 1000 level.

The 24-year-old, who was ranked 76th in the world two years ago, has 250-level trophies on clay from Palermo and Prague.

She required 84 minutes to complete a spectacular week that included victories over Naomi Osaka in the third round and compatriot and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

She is now 4-0 against top 10 players this season after defeating fourth-ranked Pliskova.

Medvedev needed three medical timeouts in his loss to Rublev, who was attempting a Canada-US Masters double after winning the title in Toronto over the weekend.

During a match played in sweltering 31-degree (C) heat, he got treatment on his left hand after hitting an on-court camera during a rally, as well as treatment on his right forearm and right leg.

Rublev re-adjusted after losing the first set, hung in there through his opponent’s injury woes and a heated debate with the umpire about camera placement, and ultimately had his shot in the final set after two and a quarter hours.

He’ll face the winner of Saturday’s second semi-final between second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and third seed Alexander Zverev, the Olympic champion.

Rublev stated, “I don’t know how I turned it around.” “Every point was so close, the match was so intense — it was precisely like a chess game,” says the player.

Rublev stated that when he neared success, he needed to chose his moments.

“He won’t give you a chance, so I had to timing it perfectly to make him flee. Brief News from Washington Newsday.