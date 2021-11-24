Roy Keane’s resentment of Everton could originate from a “career low point” at Goodison Park.

Roy Keane, the ‘Mr Grumpy’ of football, has plenty of rage to direct at various people.

But a lot of his rage has been focused against Everton over the years, which makes you question if memories of a game on November 24, 2007, at Goodison Park still haunt him.

Cork man Keane has earned a reputation as one of the game’s hardest-hitting pundits thanks to his death stare and withering put downs, but he’s had to carve out a career in the television studio because his managerial career did not reach the dizzying heights of his playing days, despite the fact that he was no shrinking violet back then either.

Keane, who later clashed with Everton while coaching the Republic of Ireland national team, accusing their players of needing to “toughen up,” admits that the 7-1 defeat he suffered on this day 14 years ago was “one of the lowest points” of his career and, in many ways, marked the beginning of the end of his time as manager of the Wearside club.

The dazzling display, on the other hand, was the fruit of several years of hard work for another fiery Celt in the bench, long-serving Blues boss David Moyes, who is capable of immobilizing you with his steely look.

The Blues produced some of their most entertaining displays under Moyes during the 2007/08 season, with 14 wins in 18 matches between September 26 and December 20 as the side won their UEFA Cup group and proceeded to the League Cup semi-finals, as well as important Premier League victories like this.

Nine of the starting XI were Moyes acquisitions, including the club’s first eight-figure signing, Ayegbeni Yakubu, who arrived from Middlesbrough in August for £11.25 million.

With 21 goals in all competitions during the 2007/08 season, the Nigerian international striker became the first Everton player to cross the 20-goal barrier in all competitions during the Premier League era.

“If Everton keep playing like this, a bigger public will soon start to notice that the seeds Moyes has planted are slowly but surely sprouting,” Dominic King of The Washington Newsday wrote.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”