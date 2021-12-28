Roy Jones Jr says Oleksandr Usyk ‘beats Canelo Alvarez easy.’

Heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk is willing to fighting multi-division champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a fight for the ages.

Alvarez is pondering moving up to the cruiserweight class after wiping out the super middleweight division and making a historic run in his move to light heavyweight.

Although a battle between Usyk and Alvarez would pique spectators’ attention, former super middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight champion Roy Jones Jr. believes Usyk will easily dispatch Alvarez.

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Jones stated, “To me, [Oleksandr] Usyk is too large for Canelo [Alvarez].” “In my perspective, Usyk easily defeats Canelo. But Usyk is the world heavyweight champion. When you’re the world heavyweight champion, why would you go down to cruiserweight?” Jones went on to say that, despite Alvarez’s popularity, Usyk should not risk his heavyweight title by reverting to cruiserweight. The only time Jones will make an exception is if the superfight is worth a lot of money.

“Why would you [fight Alvarez at cruiserweight]when you have Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilders, and Anthony Joshua?” “You’ve got so many big guys in the weight class where you’re champion right now that it doesn’t make sense unless you’re getting significantly more money fighting [Alvarez], which you’re not,” the 52-year-old stressed. “Right now, Usyk vs. Fury is undoubtedly one of the most important fights on the planet.” Another important fight is Usyk vs. Joshua.” “I believe that is purely a business choice,” he added. “If you can earn more money fighting someone else, that’s fine.” But why would you risk being beaten because you’ve lost weight when all you have to do is stay where you are and dominate?” Usyk’s attitude on the subject hasn’t changed. His only “condition” is that the fight versus Alvarez has nothing to do with his heavyweight titles.

Usyk said two weeks ago, “Canelo is a handsome dude.” “I can go down to cruiserweight with him if he wants to box with me.” But only if I still have my heavyweight belts, as I’ll be returning there later.” Eddie Hearn, Alvarez’s promoter, wants him to first dominate the light heavyweight class before pursuing cruiserweight negotiations.

"I'm aware that a cruiserweight fight is being discussed.