Round 1 Leaderboard, Projected Cut Line, and Friday Tee Times for the Open Championship 2021

The Open Championship is now led by Louis Oosthuizen after the first round at Royal St. George, but the tournament is all but gone for PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.

Oosthuizen, whose last major victory came 11 years ago at The Open, shot a six-under-par 64 on Thursday in Sandwich, England.

The South African’s victory at The Open in 2010 was only his second cut since turning professional six years before.

Since then, Oosthuizen has remained in contention, but a major has eluded him, and he has finished second six times, most recently at the PGA Championship in May and the U.S. Open in June.

The South African, on the other hand, is unconcerned with his near-misses.

After his opening round, he told reporters, “I think in both [the US Open and the PGA Championship], I was beaten by better golf at the end there.”

“You have to get over it immediately, or else it will prevent you from performing again. When the week begins, I need to put everything out of my mind and concentrate solely on each shot.”

Jordan Spieth, who hasn’t won a major since winning The Open in 2017, finished a stroke behind Oosthuizen at 5-under par, along with Brian Harman.

“I feel pretty comfortable about my chances going forward,” Spieth told The Guardian on Thursday, citing his current path and previous experiences in the game.

“They’re as good as they’ve ever been.”

Another South African, Dylan Frittelli, is a shot behind, as are Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, Benjamin Hebert of France, Stewart Cink, and Webb Simpson of the United States.

English fans had much to cheer about as Justin Rose, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan, and Jack Senior all finished at -3, while world No. 1 Dustin Johnson finished at 2-under.

Rory McIlroy finished even par as his putting game failed him at vital moments in the first round, while reigning U.S. Open champion and pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm, along with defending champion Shane Lowry and Bryson DeChambeau, are a shot farther down.

He had a lot to say about his Cobra driver, according to the latter.

"If I can hit it straight down the middle of the fairway, that'll be great."