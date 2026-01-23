Rory McIlroy Slams ‘Horrific’ Insults Targeting His Daughter at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has opened up about the “horrific” abuse he endured during Europe’s dramatic Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage, New York, revealing that insults about his young daughter, Poppy, left him shaken.

The Northern Irish golfer, who captained Team Europe, was subjected to harsh verbal attacks throughout the three-day competition. The atmosphere turned chaotic, with police and dogs called in to manage the crowd during Saturday’s matches. McIlroy’s wife, Erica, was also struck by a thrown beer cup, but it was the personal abuse targeting his daughter that he found most disturbing.

Verbal Abuse Crosses the Line

On the “Stick to Football” podcast, McIlroy described how he could handle the typical taunts aimed at him, even hearing the first-tee announcer shout expletives. However, the insults about his five-year-old daughter were “horrific” and left him stunned. “I don’t care if people say whatever they’re saying to me,” McIlroy explained, adding that while Erica, a grown woman, could brush off some of the abuse, hearing such vile remarks about his daughter crossed a painful line.

Reflecting on the mob mentality that seemed to take over, McIlroy noted that 2016’s Ryder Cup in Minnesota, while intense, didn’t compare to the level of cruelty he encountered this year. He emphasized that although the crowd consisted of 50,000 people, it only took a few hundred to taint the overall experience.

McIlroy also mentioned that some American players attempted to intervene, but he felt that captain Keegan Bradley, who had a prominent platform, could have done more to calm the crowd. “I think Keegan could have said something,” he said, referring to an opportunity to address the situation after the intense moments on Friday and Saturday nights.

Despite the abuse, McIlroy and his team triumphed, with the final day’s matches offering a slightly less charged atmosphere. McIlroy reflected on the uniqueness of the Ryder Cup, calling it “the biggest tournament in golf” because of its passionate rivalry and partisan energy, qualities that make it stand out in the world of golf.