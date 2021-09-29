Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie Rookie R

The Los Angeles Lakers are loaded, and finding a niche for the supporting cast will be difficult.

Big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have been the focus of the franchise in recent months.

Austin Reaves’ name hasn’t gotten much momentum. That was until he was offered a multi-year contract after being offered a two-way deal.

The move is unusual, and head coach Frank Vogel may have noticed something in the 23-year-old that the rest of the team has missed.

His performance with the Oklahoma Sooners could be a clue. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in college last season.

The NBA, on the other hand, has a whole different level of play. He needs to adjust, which is made more difficult by the fact that he’s on a team full of superstars and seasoned veterans.

While he has yet to appear in an official NBA game, it looks like Reaves’ excitement is building. He’s earned the moniker “Hillbilly Kobe,” which should ring a bell for die-hard Lakers fans.

Reaves told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “I’m from Arkansas in the middle of nowhere and I grew up on a farm, so that sort of fits.”

Of course, the moniker doesn’t necessarily imply that Reaves is capable of repeating the great Kobe Bryant’s feats with the Lakers.

However, his nickname has piqued the interest of many, and it might put further pressure on him if Vogel calls him to play.

For the time being, it’s safe to assume that Reaves will carry up where Alex Caruso left off.

Before joining the Chicago Bulls, the 27-year-old was a well-known figure in Hollywood after rising through the ranks.

Caruso had his best moments with the Lakers, which is likely a barometer that Reaves should consider as he establishes himself in the NBA.