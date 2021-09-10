Ronaldo’s Potential Appearance Against Newcastle Will Be Missed By Manchester United’s Star.

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to make his second Manchester United debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle, but his former teammate Wayne Rooney will not be in attendance.

Rooney, who played with Ronaldo at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009, says he’ll be driving his sons to their own game on Saturday.

“I’m not going to the game on Saturday,” he says. In a recent interview, Rooney told media source talkSport, “I’ve got a day off Saturday and two of my sons have their own game, so I’ll be taking them, I’ll be taxi driving on Saturday.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is third in the rankings with seven points after three matches in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Manchester United re-signed Ronaldo, who had previously played for the club between 2003 and 2009, before the summer transfer window closed on September 1, 2021. It was one of the most dramatic signings in the history of the sport. His first season at Old Trafford turned him into a superstar, as he scored 118 goals and helped United win three Premier League crowns in a row, as well as a Champions League triumph. While a Red Devil, Ronaldo also won his first of five Ballon d’Or honors.

Despite his age, Ronaldo is still regarded as one of the top players in the world. In the 2020-21 season, which turned out to be Ronaldo’s final at Juventus, the Portuguese striker led the Serie A club in goals with 36, 16 more than second-placed Alvaro Morata.

Rooney, who is currently the manager of EFL Championship club Derby County, believes that with Ronaldo’s arrival, Manchester United is a strong candidate to win the Premier League this season. The last time United won the Premier League was in 2012-13, when Rooney was still a member of the Old Trafford squad.

"Will Ronaldo have an impact? He's a giant, and I believe he's still one of the best players on the planet. I believe we saw that in the game against Ireland, where he scored two goals in the closing few minutes, both wonderful headers, indicating that he has the potential to have a huge impact on this league. I believe United is finally ready to fight for the crown, and I believe they must.