Ronaldo Sends Heartfelt Message To Manchester United Fans After Huge Victory Over Villareal

After leading Manchester United to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Villareal in a UEFA Champions League encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo sent an emotional message to the fans.

After the game, Ronaldo expressed his affection for Manchester United supporters once more.

“I have to express my gratitude to all of them [fans], not only for me, but also for pushing the squad, which is crucial, especially this season.”

After allowing Villareal’s Paco Alcacer to score right in front of goalkeeper David de Gea in the 53rd minute, the Red Devils found themselves staring down the barrel of a pistol once again in the Champions League group stage.

Manchester United, on the other hand, would respond seven minutes later.

Alex Telles volleyed a high cross from Bruno Fernandes towards the goal from just beyond the box, and a helpful bounce helped it go through the sea of humanity inside.

Ronaldo and the rest of the Old Trafford players knew that settling for a draw would hurt their hopes of progressing past the group stage.

A breakthrough was expected to arrive at some moment after consistently breaking down Villareal’s strong defending.

Both Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani had chances to score the game-winning goal, but they were unable to convert their chances.

Ronaldo would once again come to the rescue of his beloved Manchester United, as fate would have it.

Jesse Lingard had the ball deep in the area and tapped it to Ronaldo, who scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of stoppage time, sending the Old Trafford crowd into a frenzy.

“It will be difficult to progress to the next stage if we do not earn three points today, but now everything is conceivable, everything is open, and we feel we will go through,” Ronaldo said.

“This is why I returned; I had missed this club tremendously. In this club, I made history, and I want to do it again.”

Manchester United is now only one point behind Atalanta in Group F, and a win against them on October 21 will be crucial.

They must first take care of business in the English Premier League, when they host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 2.