Ronaldo saves the Red Devils and declares, “We Are Man United, We Never Give Up.”

After scoring the goal against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo stated Manchester United “never give up.”

At Old Trafford, Manchester United was down 2-0 at halftime. The Red Devils got off to a good start thanks to Marcus Rashford, who was making his second appearance of the season. Captain Harry Maguire equalized in the 75th minute before Ronaldo scored the game’s pivotal third goal, giving the Red Devils the important three points.

“Yes! The Dream Theater is on fire! We are still alive! We are Man, one and the same, and we will never give up! After Man Utd’s thrilling victory over Atalanta, Ronaldo commented on Twitter, “This is Old Trafford!”

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward, who had been heavily chastised for Manchester United’s recent poor play, scored one of his trademark headers as he leapt to gather a Luke Shaw cross and headed it into the bottom corner to send Manchester United to victory.

Ronaldo has now scored a late and dramatic winner in back-to-back Champions League matches for Manchester United. In the 95th minute, the former Real Madrid great scored the game-winning goal against Villarreal.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Ronaldo, who had been under enormous pressure after his team had dropped points twice prior to the Atlanta match.

“He’s a natural goal scorer. Anyone who wants to criticize him for his work ethic or attitude should simply watch this game. Keep an eye on how he moves. “The header isn’t as good as his Roma one, but he still has a leap and timing like no one else,” Solskjaer said in a post-match interview with MUTV and BT Sport, according to Man Utd’s official website.

Meanwhile, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire hailed the Old Trafford supporters for creating an atmosphere that kept the team going despite losing 0-2 at halftime.

“These people shouted and clapped us off at halftime, so they made a tremendous difference.” They provided us with that enthusiasm and belief, and we were able to achieve the results that they deserved. Tonight was a remarkable night in terms of teamwork, enthusiasm, and the fight we showed in the second half to keep believing and pushing, and the supporters, as I already stated, gave us that. We were struck by the energy that emanated from the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.