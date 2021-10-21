Ronaldo saves Manchester United once more as Chelsea and Bayern Munich cruise.

On Wednesday, another Manchester United comeback was finished by a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the Champions League, this time against Atalanta, as holders Chelsea and Bayern Munich glided to large victory and Barcelona gave their campaign a boost.

Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic and Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral scored in the first half to put United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side 2-0 behind at halftime at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, made up for squandering a golden opportunity just before the break by getting a goal back eight minutes into the second half, igniting yet another incredible comeback.

United went behind against Villarreal at home three weeks ago in the Champions League, but rallied back to win 2-1, with Ronaldo hitting the game-winning goal in injury time.

This time, captain Harry Maguire equalized in the 75th minute, and Ronaldo leapt to head in a Luke Shaw cross nine minutes from time to win a 3-2 victory and extend his Champions League record to 137 goals.

“We have a habit of doing this at this club,” Solskjaer remarked of the club’s comeback victories.

United now lead Group F by two points, ahead of Atalanta and Villarreal, who defeated Young Boys 4-1 in Bern.

On his 19th birthday, Yeremi Pino gave Villarreal the lead, before Gerard Moreno made it 2-0 with a free-kick.

The Congolese attacker Meschack Elia pulled a goal back for the Swiss champions in the 77th minute, but Alberto Moreno and Samu Chukwueze scored late goals to seal the win for last season’s Europa League winners.

After losing to Juventus last time out, Chelsea got their title defense back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Malmo at Stamford Bridge in the rain. Jorginho scored two penalties.

Their evening, though, was overshadowed by an injury to Romelu Lukaku, who walked off after winning the game’s first penalty midway through the first half.

Chelsea had taken the lead before that, thanks to Andreas Christensen. Chelsea’s other goal came from Kai Havertz, but Thomas Tuchel’s side also saw Timo Werner come off before the break.

“Romelu has a twist in his ankle, and Timo has a muscle issue and hamstring, so they’ll be out for a few days,” Tuchel stated.

“We have a lot of games, so we need to come up with solutions right now, no excuses.”

Chelsea are in second place in Group H, but Juventus are in first place with three wins.