Ronaldo Pleads With Teammates To Support Solskjaer, According To Manchester United Rumors

Manchester United is going through a lot of turmoil, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the prodigal son, is doing everything he can to keep the team together.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo has spoken with his teammates and urged them to back Solskjaer regardless of their feelings towards him.

Ronaldo and Solskjaer have a long history together, and it’s possible that this relationship is prompting the Portuguese superstar to assist his teammate-turned-manager.

This season, the 36-year-old has played a key role in Solskjaer’s lineup as a center-forward, pushing productive youngster Mason Greenwood to the flank, a shift he is still adjusting to.

According to the same source, Manchester United has kept Solskjaer since they haven’t named a replacement for the role yet.

If Manchester United fired Solskjaer, it was widely assumed that Darren Fletcher would take over as manager.

The club’s higher-ups have been unable to do so due to the turbulence at Old Trafford and Fletcher’s relatively inexperienced managerial abilities.

Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s presence at the club’s Carrington training base yesterday, it was claimed that the unpopular Norwegian will still be in charge of the team ahead of their match against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday, October 31.

After the manager’s head-scratching decisions throughout much of this season, such as the lack of playing time for Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek, Solskjaer became the club’s public enemy number one at Old Trafford, which was exacerbated by their 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Three managers have been mentioned as potential candidates to replace Solskjaer if United’s higher management decides to fire him, but each has their own reservations about truly committing.

Manchester United has finally experienced turbulence, and its fans have long suspected that it was only a matter of time before their team experienced it.

Early in the season, a great showing against Leeds United and Newcastle United was simply too good to be true, and internal difficulties have now surfaced.

With Solskjaer on the bench, the club’s upcoming matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, and Manchester City will be key in determining his job security.