Ronaldo: Is He A Help Or A Hindrance For Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s re-signing by Manchester United appeared to be a no-brainer — the energizing return of a club legend with the swagger of a proven winner and the assurance of goals.

Is it, however, more complicated than that? Is the presence of the Portuguese superstar at the attack’s fulcrum helping or hampering the team’s faltering start to the season? United are preparing for their Champions League match against Atalanta on Tuesday after a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Tottenham, which helped relieve pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

Ronaldo will enter the match on a high after breaking a mini-drought in the league with a stunning volley that set up Edinson Cavani for United’s second goal.

By his own standards, his Premier League performance has been respectable rather than spectacular, with four goals in seven games, less than half of Mohamed Salah’s tally of ten for Liverpool.

In the Champions League, though, he has made the difference twice, scoring dramatic late wins against Villarreal and Atalanta to lift United to the top of Group F.

Despite his goals, Ronaldo has been chastised for his lack of defensive contributions in a club that has only kept two clean sheets all season.

There have been rumors that some of his old Juventus teammates felt the same way, but the former Real Madrid midfielder insists that he would silence his accusers.

He told Sky Sports, “I know when the squad needs my defensive help.” “However, my duty in the club is to win, assist the team in winning, and score goals — (the defensive aspect) is a part of what I do.

“Those who don’t want to see it don’t like me, but to be honest, I’m 36 and I win everything, so am I going to be concerned about the people who say negative things about me?”

I have an excellent night’s sleep. I’m going to bed with a clear conscience. Keep doing what you’re doing because I’m still going to shut people’s mouths and win.” Ronaldo’s return to United after appearing on the verge of joining City rivals pushed Solskjaer to rethink his attacking strategy.

The addition of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has curtailed the opportunities for fellow experienced striker Cavani, who had a strong maiden season at Old Trafford last season.

