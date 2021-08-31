Ronaldo completes his return to Manchester United.

On Tuesday, Manchester United finalised the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo for a sum that might grow to 23 million euros ($27 million) from Juventus for his second stay at Old Trafford.

Between 2003 and 2009, the 36-year-old made his reputation on the international stage with United, before heading to Real Madrid for a then-world-record transfer cost.

During his first tenure at United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances, winning the Ballon d’Or and the Champions League, as well as three Premier League crowns, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

“Manchester United has always held a special place in my heart, and the sentiments I’ve received since the news on Friday have been overwhelming. In a statement released by United, Ronaldo said, “I can’t wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a packed stadium and see all the supporters again.”

“I’m excited to re-join the club after the international games, and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to a two-year contract with the possibility of an additional season.

“Ronaldo’s homecoming demonstrates the club’s special attraction, and I am extremely happy he is returning to where it all began,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who previously played with the Portuguese.

On September 11, Ronaldo is slated to make his second United debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford.