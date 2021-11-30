Ronaldo Blasts Editor Who Made Bold Claim About Him And Messi In Ballon d’Or News

Cristiano Ronaldo is refusing to let the media exploit his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Messi has won his seventh Ballon d’Or after earning the sport’s most coveted individual award for the second year in a row.

Since 2008, the Ballon d’Or has only been awarded to Messi and Ronaldo, with the exception of Luka Modric in 2018.

The Portuguese have won the prize five times, although they are still two behind Argentina.

In an interview with DAZN ahead of the formal announcement this year, France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre said Ronaldo informed him that his main goal is to “retire with more Ballon d’Or than Messi.”

Ronaldo slammed Ferre in a lengthy Instagram post shortly after Messi was named winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Ferre “lied” about everything, according to Ronaldo, since his “greatest aim” is to win as many trophies as possible and serve as a “positive example” to all aspiring professional football players.

“Today’s result explains why Pascal Ferré’s words last week, when he said I told him my only ambition in life was to conclude my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi,” Ronaldo continued.

“Pascal Ferré lied; he used my identity to promote both himself and the journal for which he works. It’s inexcusable that the person in charge of awarding such a famous medal would lie in this manner, showing complete disrespect for someone who has always admired France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, claiming that a purported quarantine was the cause for my absence from the Gala.” “I always want to congratulate people that win, and I do it because I’m never against anyone,” he continued, “within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning.” “I always win for myself and the clubs I represent, and I always win for those who love me.” “I don’t have a chance against anyone.” Ronaldo continued, “My greatest career aim is to win national and international trophies for the clubs I represent as well as for my country’s national team.” My greatest objective in life is to provide a positive example for all those who are or aspire to be professional football players. My greatest professional dream is to have my name engraved in gold letters on the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.