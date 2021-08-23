Ronald Koeman Surprisingly Reveals How Barcelona’s Opponents View the Club Without Lionel Messi.

Now that Lionel Messi has left Barcelona, Ronald Koeman has seen something different among Barcelona’s competitors.

The Catalans have now played two league games without Messi, and based on what Barca manager Koeman saw, the club appears to be in for a challenging season.

When asked about Barcelona’s start this season, Koeman admitted that without Messi, opponents have grown increasingly confident in meeting them on the pitch.

In a recent post-match interview, Koeman observed, “I don’t like to always talk about the same thing, but we’re talking about the best in the world.” “When Messi was here, our opponents were more afraid. If you pass the ball to Leo, he won’t usually lose it, either. You can tell [Messi] isn’t there because she’s not there. We are aware of this, yet we are unable to change it.”

This isn’t the first time the Dutchman has spoken about Messi’s departure.

Only a few days after the Argentine officially joined PSG, Koeman stated that Barcelona is ready to move on from Messi.

“We have to accept that a player’s career will always come to an end. You have to put the book away because now we have to concentrate on the upcoming season,” Koeman told ESPN. “We’ve brought in new players, and we need to move forward, and we have time to do so. This season, we have young players in the squad, and it’s also for the future; we’re working on the club’s future, and it’s critical that we keep our emphasis on that rather than on what transpired in the last few days.”

Barca’s fate, according to Koeman, does not begin and end with “one player.”

The manager noted, “It’s not always one player; you have to do it together.” “Hopefully, players like Ansu Fati and Coutinho will return from injury, and we will still have a good group. We shall work harder and do more to meet the expectations of the public.”

He continued, “We’re still in transition.” “We have to accept that this season’s start is difficult. We still have COVID for all of the clubs, but we still have players out with injuries, so we can’t put all of the players on the field because we’re missing good players. We had a solid preseason, and we have some new players on board, but even if we get all of our injured players back, the group will still be formidable.”